Respawn Entertainment Reveals Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed that Apex Legends will be throwing a new Thrillseekers event next week. The event itself is going to be a mix of new stuff to do and familiar territory from the past, as it will from July 13th through August 3rd. The biggest addition to the game with this event will be the reveal of a new Arenas map that turns the floor into deadly lava called "Overflow". You'll also be seeing a number of new features and a new rewards track, plus a variety of new skins to collect that will certainly become mainstays for whoever snags them. We have the shorthand notes for you to check out below along with the latest trailer to see what's up. But if you want more detailed info, the devs have written up a new blog post here.

New Arenas Map: Overflow – Overflow differs from other Arena maps by being lane focused, where each location is separated by tall, lava-filled structures. Due to the separation, players will need to stay vigilant before committing to a side or risk being flanked. This map marks the 7th map added to the ongoing three map rotation, highlighting the ever evolving eco-sphere that is Apex Legends.

Rewards Track – Each week of the event offers back-to-back rewards tracks. Week one gives players a chance to unlock the Rampart Wastelander Set, which includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin and a Legendary Rampart skin. Week two grants Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals and Apex packs. Week three includes the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin and more.

Thrillseekers Cosmetics and Summer Splash Sale – Kicking off July 13, the Summer Splash Sale will run through July 27, bringing back fan-favorite skins including Youngblood and Voidwalker, in addition to running sales on Apex packs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends: Thrillseekers Event Trailer (https://youtu.be/w3bfxIMGGyY)