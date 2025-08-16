Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nutmeg, Secret Mode, sumo digital

Retro Football Card Game Nutmeg! Announced For PC

Put together the best plays possible as the manager of a 1980s rising football team in Nutmeg!, coming to PC sometime next year

Manage a Division Four team, climb the leagues, and unlock legendary players and clubs.

Build your dream deck through training, transfers, and strategic fast-paced card battles.

Control every aspect of football management, from press interviews to finances and tactics.

Indie game developer Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode have revealed their latest project, the retro Football card game Nutmeg! This is a deckbuilding football management game that takes place back in the 1980s-90s, where you'll play the manager of a Division Four team. You'll put together your best plays to raise your team from the bottom of the pile to the top of the deck. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Nutmeg!

Nutmeg! will see players take a step back in time to manage their favourite teams through twenty years of the beautiful game. Start with a Division Four team and take them to the top of the table to unlock teams in the upper echelons of the sport. Use your knowledge of football's past to snap up legendary players before their salaries get too inflated. It's a game of two halves – manage your team by setting training schedules and transferring players, answering calls from the press, buying merchandise, and adjusting ticket prices for home games.

Combine cards generated from training to develop new tactics and build a deck that even Fergie couldn't sniff at. Then head onto the pitch for fast-paced card battles, diving into the match at key points to ensure the boys do well. Stop an attack, gain control of the ball, and prove your bouncebackability with a well-played card to shift the odds in your favour and get one in the back of the net.

A Game of Two Halves: Pick your line-up and formations, and challenge the opposition in a fast-paced card battler with three points on the line in every match.

Move the Goalposts: The only football game where getting cards is a good thing! Earn card packs by completing challenges. Combine cards to enhance your deck and bully the other team off the pitch.

Get Your Head in the Game: Route one? Tiki-taka? Counter-attacking? Refine skills and strategies in training to earn extra card packs and humble your opponents when Saturday comes.

Keep Your Eye on the Ball: Pick your club, manage player transfers, scout and develop youth talent, and scrap for every place across four Divisions.

Get Stuck In: Oversee the entire club from your desk. Control the finances, talk with the press, and hire and fire backroom staff.

Big Game Player: Immerse yourself in some of the most iconic eras of English football. Unlock new clubs each season and decide whether to be a journeyman manager or a one-club hero.

