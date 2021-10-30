Retro Title American Hero Is Getting Released In Mid-November

Ziggurat Interactive announced this week they'll be releasing the lost retro game American Hero for PC and several consoles in mid-November. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a title originally developed for the Atari Jaguar CD that was designed to be an interactive action movie like you'd find in theaters at the time. So instead of just watching someone be a badass on camera, you got to be the badass on camera deciding what to do. But the game never got published, so beyond ROMs that have been floating around, the game remained unfinished… until now, as the company has completed parts of it and are giving the audience a chance to finally play the finished film. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, and exclusively on GOG for PC on November 11th, 2021.

American Hero was originally developed for the Atari Jaguar CD in the '90s, but it remained unpublished and incomplete. For nearly 30 years, the game was thought to have been lost to time, but thanks to Ziggurat Interactive and developer Empty Clip Studios, the high-octane action, diabolic plots, and steamy romances will soon be available to modern gamers! In American Hero, players guide Jack, a former American intelligence officer pulled out of retirement and charged with a mission to stop the malicious virologist Krueger from unleashing a sinister virus in the Los Angeles water supply. Players face split-second decisions as Jack that will help or hinder our hero as he tries to save LA and protect the girl who got away. This 'playable movie' features the talents of professional actors, including Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show, Elephant), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Final Destination), and Musetta Vander (O Brother, Where Art Thou, Wild Wild West), including newly recorded voiceover by Timothy Bottoms to complete the original script.

