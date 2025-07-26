Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Games, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Announces Assassin's Creed Collaboration

Reverse: 1999 has revealed a new major collaboration with Assassin's Creed, set to launch in the mobile title the first week of August

Bluepoch Games revealed that they have a new collaboration coming to Reverse: 1999, as characters from Assassin's Creed will arrive in a special collab. Thje word came down in a special livestream, which we have for you here, detailing the characters and events you'll be able to take part in during the collaboration. Enjoy the info and video as it will all kick off on August 7, 2025.

Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed

Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Kassandra will be available through special limited-time banners, while Alexios can be recruited for free by completing in-game activities. These characters have been designed from the ground up to integrate deeply with Reverse: 1999's unique combat system; Ezio can switch between different weapons, and Kassandra can alternate between skill trees to adapt to any battle. Players can expect the following abundant in-game rewards:

Free 5-Star Character: Recruit Alexios for free by participating in the event.

Recruit Alexios for free by participating in the event. Free Monthly Pass: All players can claim a free monthly pass (players can get 2700 Clear Drops in total, which is 15 free pulls).

All players can claim a free monthly pass (players can get 2700 Clear Drops in total, which is 15 free pulls). Free Garment: A new garment for the character APPLe will be available for free.

A new garment for the character APPLe will be available for free. Generous Gacha Pulls: Players can obtain at least 43 free pulls for each of the collaboration character banners.

Players can obtain at least 43 free pulls for each of the collaboration character banners. Collaboration Summon Extra Prizes: The banners for Ezio and Kassandra will feature new Collaboration Summon Extra Prizes, rewarding players with an extra copy of the collaboration character after 100/160/220/280 pulls.

The new story will unfold in two phases. In Phase I, Vertin and the team will travel to Renaissance Florence and fight alongside characters from Assassin's Creed II. The adventure continues in Phase II, as the story shifts to Ancient Greece, where players will join forces with the heroes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey to investigate the Acropolis of Athens in order to foil a plot by the Cult of Kosmos. The update also introduces new garments for beloved Reverse: 1999 characters themed around both Greek mythology and the Assassin's Creed universe.

