Review: Malifaux's "Dark Reflections" Boxed Set By Wyrd Miniatures

Hello there, Wyrdos and other enthusiasts involved in the hobbyist and/or gaming aspects of Wyrd Miniatures' objective-based wargame, Malifaux! We got ahold of a copy of the Third Edition boxed set for "Dark Reflections", a box containing five models for the Explorer's Society faction's Umbra keyword, led by the ineffable English Ivan. You may recall yesterday's review of "Dirty Work", which is a box based around the Department of Ungentlemanly Affairs, or DUA. This box is a companion piece to that one in a few ways. Here's what we think of it!

When we opened the box for this review, we immediately saw that there was something potentially amiss. The sprue arrived broken off in one place (right near where you'd find one of the two Brocken Spectre models), but because we do not yet have assembly instructions for the Brocken Spectres, we cannot be entirely sure that anything is actually missing from the sprue where we are concerned. The other three models in this box, the Nocturnes, arrived intact on the sprue.

However, something very interesting was included in this box in particular. This might not be the experience for everyone, but when we opened the box, we noticed that in the sleeve holding all of the stat cards for the Brocken Spectres and Nocturnes was a throwaway filler card. It says plainly, in black text on a blank white background, "BLANK PLEASE PULL". We do not know if these filler cards are worth anything to the Wyrd Miniatures community but if they are, please let us know in the comments.

All in all, we cannot wait to assemble this model kit so that we can use the full gamut of DUA and Umbra models with English Ivan in our next game of Malifaux. Have you had any experience with the Department of Ungentlemanly Affairs yet? Let us know in the comments what you think of them!