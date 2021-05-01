Review: Malifaux's "Dirty Work" Boxed Set By Wyrd Miniatures

Hello, Wyrdos, or anyone else interested or involved in Wyrd Games' popular objective-based skirmish wargame Malifaux! We have been on a bit of a kick regarding the game's newest faction, the Explorer's Society, specifically with respect to the Master known as English Ivan. As such, we got ahold of "Dirty Work", one of the latest boxed sets for the Department of Ungentlemanly Affairs, also known commonly by Malifaux players as the DUA, a keyword Ivan utilizes. Here's what we think of it!

It seems that the characters involved in the Dirty Work boxed set, Corvis Rook and two Operatives, have their fingers in another pie in the form of the Syndicate keyword. We still need to look into Anya Lycarayen, the Master that leads the Syndicate models, so this review will be strictly about English Ivan's interactions with this box, mechanically speaking.

This boxed set comes with Corvis Rook, two Operatives, three 30mm bases, and three total stat cards for their respective models. Opening this box, we were surprised and delighted to see that the models are in between five and six pieces each, bases notwithstanding. This shall surely make for a great assembly experience when we get that opportunity.

Speaking for English Ivan's synergies with Corvis Rook and the Operatives in Malifaux, Rook appears to be more in line with what the Syndicate probably wants for the model than anything worthy of the DUA. His attacks require him to be in base contact with enemy models, and his "Pressure" attack action needs a Shadow (or Scheme) Marker in range of its potential target, yet Corvis Rook does not have any way to produce Shadow Markers.

However, where Rook shines is in his propensity to run objectives for his crew. He can innately remove Scheme markers (friendly or otherwise) when he activates in order to provide card advantage, but he can also not be engaged or targeted by foes unless they're in base contact, which is precisely where he wants to be. Ultimately that means he can drop Scheme Markers at his leisure if nobody is close enough to slug.

As for the Operatives, since they have the Infiltrator ability, these models are why Ivan players want to purchase this box. Infiltrator allows Operatives to act as friendly to enemy actions, abilities, and triggers, meaning they'll be buffed by the enemy which is a prolific effect for a five-Soulstone model to have. While they can't do much offensively due to paltry stats on the backside of their card, they're also about that Shadow Marker life and can pretty easily drop them if need be, setting up Corvis Rook to get a Pressure action in if need be.

In the end, these are the kinds of models Malifaux needs more of. Objective running and some offense in the face of opposition is what this game by Wyrd Miniatures is all about.