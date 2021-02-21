Revita Will Be Coming To Steam Early Access Next Month

"The thing I love most about my all-time favorite roguelites are those really memorable moments when you're on a knife-edge and could get the biggest reward or lose everything," says BenStar aka Benjamin Kiefer, developer of Revita. "That's why in Revita there is a big emphasis on a new mechanic encouraging players to constantly weigh up the risks and push their limits. The option to trade health points for extra items is an integral part of the game experience and lets players set their own risk-reward ratio."

In Revita, players must climb an ominous clock tower through a series of procedural encounter rooms and past challenging boss fights on their way to reclaiming their lost memory. Along the way players will be able to trade health for randomized upgrades as the game dares them to live on a knife-edge. The initial Early Access version of Revita will offer three different biomes to explore and conquer, more than 200+ relics for players to create their own ultimate combos, a customizable station hub to rest their weary bones, strange yet endearing residents to meet and vanity hats. During the Early Access period, the game will be expanded regularly with further content updates.