Rhythm Fighter Will Launch On Nintendo Switch In January

Coconut Island Games and developer Echo Games revealed that Rhythm Fighter will be coming to Nintendo Switch next month. The roguelike, beat-based, beat 'em up has already been on Steam since May 2020 and been doing pretty well for itself. Now the devs are looking to bring that rhythmic fighter over to the Switch for Nintendo fans to enjoy. The game is pretty simple to grasp and play immediately as you will choose from a variety of characters with their own weapons and skills to attack to the beat of the music. Each one comes with its own style, moves, and attacks that you will have to coordinate in time to the beat of the music. You can check out the trailer and more info on the story below as the game will drop on January 21st, 2020.

Commander Chaos, the most infamous Beatarain in this universe. Finally, he set his mind on the Planet Earth, and destroy the peaceful life of animals and vegetables. He use dark Beat Energy, and turn all the lovely vegetables into evil minions in a blink. They wreak havoc all over the world. Countless animal heroes have sacrificed. The evil purpose of Commander Chaos will succeed in an instant. At the critical moment, a mysterious man, Mr. Disco, who also came from Beatara, has befall this planet. He use bright Beat Energy and revival all exhausted heroes. With all the help from this mysterious force, heroes gradually mastered a way to defeat darkness. They can follow the beat! Then, they embark on a journey to save the planet. But the true purpose, no one knows…