Ricky Recharge Announced For December 20th Release

Independent developer and publisher Team Recharge announced that they'll be releasing Ricky Recharge for PC on December 20th. This is one of those indie games that just kind of pops up out of nowhere overnight and has enough charm to catch your attention. But at the moment, we actually don't know that much about it. The game will have you playing as a young kid who wakes up one day to discover the world has been thrown into the middle of a robotic apocalypse. Unable to just go back to sleep and wish it all away, you now have to take part in that apocalypse to take the world back for humanity.

Thankfully, Ricky has been waiting for this very thing to happen, so he's already set to take on the world and then some. In what is part action platformer and part RPG, you'll go around blasting robots with your guna nd other weapons in order to disable and blow them up, slowly taking back the world piece by piece. You can read a little more about the story and the game below, along with the latest trailer, as we'll see it be released this Tuesday on Steam.

"One day, Ricky wakes up all alone in a Robot apocalypse. Little did they know that this was exactly what he had been waiting for. Charge, Zapp, Blast, and Recharge your way through an ever-growing army of bots. in this "easy to pick up, hard to master" High-score focussed chaos! Try to achieve the highest score while staying alive as long as possible! Synchronize your gun polarity with the robots and score maximum points! Run back and forth to be able to recharge your gun, and use your hard-earned coins to upgrade your abilities!"