Riders Republic Announces Free Weekend & Prada Collaboration

Ubisoft has announced a brand new collaboration in Riders Republic as they have teamed with Prada, along with a free weekend. Staring this week, the Italian fashion brand can be found throughout the game as they have added several items from their iconic red stripe collection, Prada Linea Rossa, to the shops and several points within the outdoor sports playground. What's more, those of you looking to try the game out can do so this weekend as they will be giving you the chance to play for free from February 10th-14th. We have more info on both events below.

Starting today, players will discover sections of the Riders Ridge social hub decorated with the colors of Prada Linea Rossa as they are immersed in a thematic experience. Blending influences drawn from the world of technical sportswear with streamlined silhouettes, Prada Linea Rossa redefines the idea of modern luxury, with a focus on technical detailing and new manufacturing possibilities. Dynamic, versatile and high-performance designs define a new urban uniform geared towards movement. This collaboration will offer unique activities and cosmetics, including: A new event, Prada Beyond the Line: Playable solo or versus friends, this event is a creative new take of one of the most epic snow parks of the Republic and will allow players to use the Faction x Prada Linea Rossa skis, as well as the Riders Republic jumbo bike and new freestyle snowmobile for free.*

An original in-game outfit designed exclusively by Prada for Riders Republic; players can unlock the outfit by competing in the ShackDaddy Bandits weekly challenges.

A new Prada sponsor program, featuring new gear such as a bike, skis, snowboard and two additional original Prada outfits (available February 16).

''We are excited to partner with such a creative company like Ubisoft to offer our own interpretation of the gaming world. Riders Republic is about outdoor sports and performance – the perfect match with the Linea Rossa collection and its DNA. Technology and innovation have always been a natural part of Prada, so we will continue to explore new scenarios whenever interesting opportunities for the brand arise to build original and authentic experiences.'' said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director & Head of Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with Prada to design original sports outfits and gear under their Linea Rossa collection and bring them to Riders Republic," said Arnaud Ragot, Game Director at Ubisoft Annecy. "We thrive to offer our players a rich and diversified experience in the game and look forward to hearing what they have to say about this exciting new content and original in-game collection."