Rifftrax: The Game Adds New Free Update With Much More Content

The makers behind Rifftrax: The Game have released a brand new update this week giving you a ton of new content to play with. Wide Right Interactive has released Version 1.1 of the game which comes with 50 brand new clips for you to play on, several new riffs to use, and a number of bug fixes and improvements throughout the game. This update has given you clips from films such as Planet of Dinosaurs, Beaks!, Giant From The Unknown, The Wonderful Land of Oz, and more. You can see more of the updates in the video below.

RiffTrax: The Game features the stars of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show "Mystery Science Theater 3000". Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett have been bringing their comedic running MST3K-type commentary to movies of all kinds for over 15 years – and now's your chance to riff along with them! Gather your friends and see if you can write the best jokes for some of the worst bits of what can loosely be called "cinema". Do you have what it takes to be the next movie riffing genius? Over 300 (and counting) movie clips from RiffTrax classics such as "Rollergator", "Attack Of The Supermonsters", and "Plan 9 From Outer Space"!

Featuring two exciting ways to play! Write your own riff and watch your comedy genius come to life via text-to-speech. Or leave it to the pros and choose from over 2,000 expertly crafted riffs from the RiffTrax team.

Play head-to-head with up to 6 players using any internet connected device as controller. An additional 12 audience members can also play along.

Bring the party to your friends with support for remote games, cross play, and voice chat.

Streamers, get your entire chat in on the action with Twitch chat voting. Additional moderation, privacy, and content tools ensure your stream remains problem-free.