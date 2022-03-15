RiffTrax: The Game Is Being Released On PC & Consoles This May

The minds behind RiffTrax along with Wide Right Interactive revealed they will be launching RiffTrax: The Game on PC and consoles. The game will take the concept of the riffing audio show and turn it into an interactive game where you can riff on films from their catalog and more. The developers behind it already made their own movie riffing game a few years ago with What The Dub?, so they're already experienced in making an interactive version of this beloved comedy franchise. You can read more about it below along with the trailer and screenshots, as the game will be released on May 5th, 2022 for PC and all three major consoles.

RiffTrax: The Game brings the best of MST3K-style comedy to digital party games. Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett have been bringing their comedic running MST3K-type commentary to movies of all kinds for over 15 years-and now players have the opportunity to riff along with them! Gather with friends and family to see who can write the best jokes over some of the worst bits of what can loosely be called cinema. Players along with audience members will have the chance to vote each round for their favorite zingers and decide who has what it takes to be the next movie riffing genius! Over 250 movie clips from RiffTrax classics such as Rollergator, Attack Of The Supermonsters, and Plan 9 From Outer Space!

Featuring two exciting ways to play! Write your own riff and watch your comedy genius come to life via text-to-speech. Or leave it to the pros and choose from over 2,000 expertly crafted riffs from the RiffTrax team.

Play head-to-head with up to six players using any internet connected device as controller. An additional 12 audience members can also play along.

Bring the party to your friends with support for remote games, cross play, and voice chat.

Streamers, get your entire chat in on the action with Twitch chat voting. Additional moderation, privacy, and content tools ensure your stream remains problem-free.

"As someone who frequently comes in last when playing games I'm very excited to be part of actually making a game. Creating this with Wide Right Interactive, I think, energized everyone involved because though it's obviously very close to what we do, it's a fresh new way to do it. And I think it's a way to make a lot of people laugh who maybe wouldn't have otherwise had a chance to experience RiffTrax," said Michael J. Nelson, co-creator of RiffTrax.