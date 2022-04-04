Riftbound Will Officially Be Released On PC This May

Indie developer and publisher Barrel Smash Studios announced this week that Riftbound will finally be headed to Steam this May. This is one gigantic strategy game as you experience the story through the eyes of a young spellcaster who has been thrust into battle by a wicked Necromancer and their plans for evil. You'll need to summon a powerful army of elemental creatures to take on waves of undead enemies while you utilize your own troops to maximize the destruction to take everything out over the course of 50+ levels. We have more info below as the game will be released on May 12th.

Peace reigns in the enchanted realm until the nefarious Necromancer, doomed to spend eternity in the Dark Rift, breaks free of his otherworldly prison and threatens to spread his malicious influence across the land. Only a young spellcaster, with the counsel of the Great Oak and help of powerful elementals, can restore harmony and banish the magical menace once and for all. Face waves of heinous foes in real-time combat, strategically attacking the ranks of Skeletons, Spearblasters, Berserkers, and other deadly adversaries. Lead a heroic army to confront wicked bosses such as the Giant Troll before meeting with the Necromancer himself. Learn each elemental's characteristics and evolve these mythical beings into their ultimate forms from one of the five schools of magic.

Choose from more than 40 spells, evolutions, and combos to unleash devastating destruction upon the Necromancer's villainous army by burning, zapping, freezing, and exploding the enemy legion. Evolve elementals in battle to raise defense levels and boost attacking tactics. Stun, block, and push enemy lines while taking the control of lanes to ultimately seal the Dark Rift prison. Conquer rewarding side quests to unlock extraordinary spells, evolutions, and battle-changing upgrades to bolster strategy and tactics, exploring the best defense against the incoming undead army. Meet new allies throughout more than 50 levels and multiple difficulties while venturing across the Deep Woods, Snowcap Mountains, and Blighted Forest.