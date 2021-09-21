Riot Games Announces First-Ever Wild Rift Horizon Cup

Riot Games announced they have a new League Of Legends esports event coming as the Wild Rift Horizon Cup will happen in November. The company decided to do this one in style and will apparently be holding an in-person event in Singapore to celebrate the end of the 2021 preseason. The goal of this tournament is to launch a new wing of esports competition in the Riot collection as they look to create a compelling and engaging esports experience through mobile. We have a few more detail about the event below, but we're waiting to find out more about how players will be able to take part and qualify to be a part of regional competitions prior to the cup.

The top 10 teams to qualify through the regional qualifiers will be headed to the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre to fight for the first international title. The tournament will begin on November 13 with the Finals taking place on November 21. League of Legends: Wild Rift is the skills-and-strategy 5v5 MOBA experience of League of Legends, developed for console and mobile by Riot Games. Built entirely from the ground up, Wild Rift brings the 5v5 magic of League to new platforms—featuring deep competitive gameplay, an intuitive twin-stick control system, and a roster of over 70 champions to take to the Rift, with two more coming every month this year.

Riot Games launched Wild Rift across regions earlier this year and is committed to building out the esports ecosystem. "The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is the first of many steps we will take to show how committed we are to our mobile fans around the world. We are excited to share more of what we've been preparing for the future of the sport later this year" said Leo Faria, Global Head of Wild Rift Esports.