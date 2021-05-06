Riot Games Announces Global Wild Rift 2021 Esports Tournament

League Of Legends: Wild Rift fans will be happy to hear that Riot Games is launching a 2021 global esports tournament for the game. During a virtual preview event, the company revealed their plans on the eve of the League Of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, noting that Regional competitions have already started around the world. Specifically, in the APAC region, as they have started a Pre-Season that will run for the next five weeks in Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. As far as the rest of the world, the competition schedule, third-party tournament guidelines, and more information about the global event will be revealed sometime later in 2021. We have a few quotes from the company on the new tournament below.

"We really believe that mobile gaming will help transform the future of esports," said John Needham, Global Head of Esports at Riot Games. "To top off 2021 for Wild Rift Esports, regional teams will qualify for our first-ever Wild Rift global tournament. While we haven't nailed down all the specifics, Riot is committed to a global Wild Rift Esports event in the fourth quarter of the year. For us, this is about learning from our ten years of experience on LoL Esports while also learning what makes the mobile community special, creating a sport that is unique and exciting to watch for Wild Rift players."

"We've seen a great number of esports organizations around the world announcing their Wild Rift teams," said Leo Faria, Global Head of Wild Rift Esports. "In Southeast Asia, for example, organizations like The Alliance, RRQ, and LoL Esports veterans Flash Wolves all announced Wild Rift rosters. As we kick things off in the rest of the world, we expect to see some of the biggest names in esports also announcing their own Wild Rift rosters."