Riot Games Planning To Bring Valorant To Mobile Devices

Riot Games is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Valorant by revealing that the game will be coming to mobile devices soon. The company made the announcement, albeit briefly, in their celebration of the game reaching one year with a successful esports platform and playerbase to back it up. Eventually when it releases it will be called Valorant Mobile, but no word as to whether it will operate separately from the main game (much like how PUBG and PUBG Mobile do) or if they will intergrade the two for cross-platform (like Fortnite). You can read more about the anniversary and its plans for the VCT and celebration for the fans below.

"One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter," said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games. "To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we're trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could've expected and we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."

Within less than a year after Valorant's 2020 debut, Riot also launched the Valorant Champions Tour to support the game's growing competitive scene. The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is a year-long, global esports circuit featuring three levels of competition: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. The second major event of the 2021 Champions Tour and Valorant's first international tournament, VCT: Masters Stage 2, culminated this past week in Reykjavík, Iceland. According to initial reports, the final match between Sentinels and Fnatic garnered more than one million concurrent viewers, and an average minute audience of over eight hundred thousand.

In honor of the game's year-one milestone, Riot will host a month-long celebration for players and fans, gifting members of the community in-game rewards and initiatives. Throughout the month of June, the community will receive commemorative digital swag, including a redeemable player card and a free event pass, to mark the occasion.