League Of Legends' Pop Group K/DA Announces A Comeback

Today during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live, the League Of Legends pop group K/DA announced their comeback. Which is kind of interesting because the group never really left. Much like fellow animated musicians Gorillaz, it's not as if they broke up or retired. They just simply cooled off over the past year. Now they've returned with an all-new look and songs to match. You can check out their latest track, "THE BADDEST", down at the bottom as we wait for more details on the upcoming EP release.

Later this year, K/DA will also release their debut EP, which includes "THE BADDEST", as well as all new tracks featuring a wide breadth of artists who will be revealed at a later date. The EP will be released from the Riot Games Music label which aims to push the traditional boundaries of music with musically driven experiences including acts like DJ Sona, True Damage, and Pentakill.

"Ever since K/DA premiered their explosive track POP/STARS at the 2018 League of Legends World Championships, fans always ask what's next for the group," said Toa Dunn, Head of Riot Games Music. "We can't wait for everyone to hear the new track today, followed by the EP later in the year, which is packed with tons of surprises for League of Legends and K/DA fans to enjoy."

Initially inspired by K-pop and in partnership with artists like SOYEON and MIYEON from (G)I-DLE, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns, K/DA has since evolved to embrace a more global pop sound and has formed its musical identity around the girls in the pop group, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai/Sa, instead of the vocals of any one individual talent. Artists featured in "THE BADDEST" and the rest of the songs on the upcoming EP will be collaborators, allowing K/DA to welcome a much larger roster of amazingly talented musicians to join them in their comeback. More details on the feature artist roster will be revealed on K/DA's social media accounts in the near future.