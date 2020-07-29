Riot Games Reveals Valorant's Next Agent With Killjoy

Riot Games revealed today that the next new agent to come to Valorant will be a German genius tinkerer known as Killjoy. This is more of a lockdown character as you'll be using her to take over key areas of the map ahead of time and make sure anyone that enters them pays a hefty price. Aside from her own personal armaments, she comes with robots who will passively take aim at whatever moves that aren't friendly. The character will be added to the game in Act II, which will kick off on August 4th. You can read about her weapons and abilities below, as well as check out the introduction trailer for the character as she tinkers her way into the game next week.

The genius of Germany, Killjoy effortlessly secures key battlefield positions with her arsenal of inventions. If their damage doesn't take her enemies out, the debuff her robots provide will make short work of them. Alarmbot – EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

Turret – EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

