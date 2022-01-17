Riot Games To Launch LA's First Technology & Entrepreneurship Center

Riot Games revealed this past week they have partnered with SoLa Impact's I CAN Foundation to fund a new venture in Los Angeles. The two have come together as Riot is contributing $2m of funding to help with the buildout and operation of SoLa's Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, which is designed to help provide free technology education to the community of South Los Angeles. The building is basically going to have everything creators in multiple fields will need all within a 14,000 square foot, world-class technology, and esports center, located on SoLa's Beehive campus. This will include a state-of-the-art center where students can learn coding, animation, graphic design, digital content creation, esports development, entrepreneurship, and other practical skills for life to help them find jobs and forge their careers. The center will open along with the campus, which is set to launch this Spring.

"Over the last few years, Riot has made a commitment to increase representation in the gaming industry and provide opportunities to marginalized groups around the world. Our partnership with SoLa Impact and the SoLa I CAN Foundation to build this center and gaming arena demonstrates that commitment firsthand," said Jeffrey Burrell, Director of Social Impact. "We are thrilled to join forces with SoLa, who has been on the ground successfully pushing to provide technology education and entrepreneurial skills to communities that need it most."

"We are incredibly inspired and encouraged by the example that Riot Games has set by putting into action their commitment to diversity and inclusion. Thanks to Riot, by this time next year, we will have over 1,000 young Black and brown students who will have the same access to the powerful benefits of technology as their counterparts in more affluent areas—and this is just the beginning," said Sherri Francois, SoLa Impact's Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of the SoLa I CAN Foundation.