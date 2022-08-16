Riot Games & Webtoon To Host Valorant Webcomic Series

Riot Games has come together with Webtoon to announce they will be holding a special Valorant webcomic series for fans and creators. This contest will allow anyone to submit original artwork and webcomics in their own style, whatever way they wish to draw and create it, depicting their own interpretations of the character Fade and her current audio drama, The Sting. The contest will start on August 23rd and will run all the way through September 18th for you to submit your entries. Fans and judges will then vote for their favorites from September 19th-29th, with the winners being announced on social media on October 5th. We have more info about it below, and you can enter the contest at this link next week.

Fans can submit their artwork or 20-panel webcomics to Webtoon, from August 23 through September 18, 2022. A panel of judges from Webtoon and Riot Games will review and evaluate submissions, concluding with ten winners. The contest will award ten winners total, including: four Grand Prize winners, one People's Choice winner, and five Runners-Up winners. The four Grand Prize winners and the one People's Choice winner will receive a one-hour virtual brainstorming session with members of Valorant's Premium Content team, where they will be able to ask questions and discuss ideas for a new Gun Buddy to be included in a future Valorant Battle Pass. All ten winners will be featured on Webtoon and Valorant social media pages and Valorant's community update page. "Webtoon is home to some of the biggest creators, titles, and fandoms in comics, and Riot Games is home to some of the biggest titles in gaming and esports," said Jini Cho, Director of Digital and Partnerships, Webtoon. "Our global communities both love incredible action storytelling told through an engaging visual medium. I can't wait to see the creativity the Webtoon creator community brings to Valorant's 'The Sting' storyline."