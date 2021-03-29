Rip Them Off Has Been Released Of Xbox & Nintendo Switch

Lozange Lab has released their economic puzzle management and tower defense title Rip Them Off for both Xbox and the Nintendo Switch. The game has actually been out on Steam since September but has been primarily under the radar and hasn't picked up a lot of buzz since coming out. We blame that mostly on the pandemic and the fact that it didn't get heavily promoted at the time. But seeing it on these two platforms will probably change that a bit. You can check out the trailer below as well as read up on what is an interesting take on both of these genres meshed into a single game that feels so much more real than it should.

Rip Them Off is a minimalistic new puzzle game of economic management and tower defense. The Board needs its profit, and it's up to you to line the streets with shops the masses can't resist. Choose your locations, pick your stores and earn enough to advance up the corporate ladder with its increasingly difficult challenges! An innovative new type of game: Combining puzzle mechanics with tower defence games, Rip Them Off is a new breed of challenge, easy to pick up but hard to master.

Gorgeous design: Evoke your inner Mad Man with 1950s inspired music and graphics.

Addictive gameplay: Each new city provides an increasingly devilish challenge. Can you make it all the way to the biggest metropoles?

Challenge your friends: Who's the best rip off merchant? Compete against your friends and/or rivals with the leaderboard feature to find out who comes out on top.

Map of the Moment: Hone your capitalistic edge post-launch with Map of the Moment, showcasing revamped versions of your favourite maps to keep you on your toes.

Go fast or slow: Control the flow of time to make sure your strategies unfold with perfection.