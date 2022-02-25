Moonshine Inc. Launches Free Demo On Steam

Klabater revealed that they have launched a free demo for Moonshine Inc. as you can do your best to run an empire in the backwaters. The game has been in development for a while now as they have been working on it diligently. Now we have a taste fo the game to try out for free until February 28th. We got the rundown of the game for you here along with the latest trailer as we wish you luck in making your own distilled moonshine.

The main goal of Moonshine Inc. is to recreate the life of a real American moonshiner as authentically as possible. Fermentation and distillation are simulated using exact formulas. With various goals, objectives, and product demands, you will be challenged to create the best moonshine and ensure the prosperity of your business by remaining discreet and not drawing the attention of the authorities. However, while your business grows, you will not escape the ever-vigilant eye of the authorities. You'll be harassed by corrupt sheriffs, a particular ATF agent, and even a corrupt governor calling for the new prohibition era. With the help of his younger sister Elly-Jane and old grand-uncle Donald, you will have to face all the above and beyond, from the competition to the general challenge of fighting Johnny Law.

As you gain experience and accumulate cash, you'll expand your facility, perfect your craft, develop your distribution network, and face threats from the authorities, who are determined to take you down. Who knows, maybe you will be the one dealing cards in this game one day? Create apparatus and recipes, both your own and those "borrowed" from legendary moonshiners who walked the Appalachian mountains before you. There are more than 30 different moonshining machines and apparatuses to discover, plus their modifications featured within a complete crafting system! Unveil the detailed technology tree and unlock new modifications for your equipment.