Ripout Will Finally Leave Steam Early Access This Week

3D Realms have confirmed the official release date for Ripout, as the game will leave Early Access on Steam this Tuesday.

Article Summary Ripout exits Steam Early Access, full release set for May 28.

Embark on co-op missions in a Sci-Fi FPS to find humanity's Sanctuary.

Face off against unpredictable, reconfigurable mutants in space.

Enjoy endless gameplay with procedurally generated levels & scaling difficulty.

Indie game developer Pet Project Games and publisher 3D Realms confirmed the full release date for Ripout as it will arrive this week. The horror title originally came out in Early Access back in late October, giving players a chance to try out the game in a limited capacity while they gave it regular updates. Now, the full version of the game is coming out this week, as we'll see Version 1.0 drop on May 28. we have more details on the game for you here ahead of Tuesday's drop.

Ripout

Ripout is a Co-Op horror shooter where players will fight their way through abandoned, mutant-infested spaceships, collect loot, and customize their character in search of the last remaining bastion of humanity. Will you and your trusty Pet Gun find Sanctuary in time, or will you perish alongside the rest of Earth's residents? Set off on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through space in search of human survivors. Sanctuary holds the key. But where is it? And, most importantly, what is it? Unravel the fate of humanity alone or with friends in a co-op Sci-Fi FPS experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end!

Cooperative PVE Gameplay: Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams.

Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams. High Variety of Reconfigurable Monsters: Fight genetically altered beings who are able to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants to their bodies. The player will never know what to expect from their enemies!

Fight genetically altered beings who are able to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants to their bodies. The player will never know what to expect from their enemies! Living Pet Gun: Stand your ground using your trusty Pet Gun and harness the power of the sentient biotech yourself and turn it against your foe.

Stand your ground using your trusty Pet Gun and harness the power of the sentient biotech yourself and turn it against your foe. Weapon Modifications and Character Classes: Customize your weapon and choose between multiple character specializations to find the perfect mix for your playstyle.

Customize your weapon and choose between multiple character specializations to find the perfect mix for your playstyle. Quick, Action-Packed Missions: Explore countless derelict ships in various short, 10–20-minute missions and prepare for the unexpected; you'll never know what horrors lurk around the corner.

Explore countless derelict ships in various short, 10–20-minute missions and prepare for the unexpected; you'll never know what horrors lurk around the corner. Procedurally Generated Levels: Enjoy endless replayability and suspense thanks to our procedurally generated level design.

Enjoy endless replayability and suspense thanks to our procedurally generated level design. Scalable Difficulty: Expect a challenge for teams of all sizes, thanks to Ripout's scaling difficulty.

