Rise Of Industry 2 Announced For Both PC & Consoles

Kasedo Games confirmed Rise Of Industry 2 is on the way, bringing an expanded and improved sequel to the original business sim.

Article Summary Rise Of Industry 2 officially announced by Kasedo Games and SomaSim.

Sequel to the business sim set in the 1980s with enhanced gameplay.

Multiple platforms targeted: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games.

Features 15 campaign scenarios and an open-ended sandbox mode.

Developer SomaSim and publisher Kasedo Games announced the long-awaited global business simulator sequel Rise Of Industry 2. The game picks up a bit where the last one left off with great improvement, as you are a business strategist working hard to plan for the future in the middle of the 1980s. What choices will you make when it comes to manufacturing, production, distribution, acquisitions, technology, and overall expansion of the business you are running? Will you bring growth and help prosper the American dream? Or will you bring pollution and poor strategies to the country? The game has no release date yet, just a trailer for you to check out and the knowledge it will eventually be released on Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

80's USA… a time and place of rapid innovation, globalization and unprecedented profits. To dominate this competitive industrial landscape, you'll need to build a cutting-edge manufacturing powerhouse and cultivate a rolodex full of jet-setting business contacts. Welcome to the land of opportunity! In pursuit of unprecedented profits, you'll need to seize every opportunity to innovate and grow each business you're tasked with managing. Ever dream of running a hub of automotive production? A world-class winery with sweeping vineyard vistas? A sprawling mining operation extracting and refining valuable minerals? Or an aviation enterprise that assembles airplanes that will soar through the skies of an increasingly interconnected world?

You'll need to optimize your production chains, import and export goods within the global market, keep up to date with the latest and greatest technologies, maintain strong relations with the local government and expand your business network to stay on top. Make all the right decisions along the way and you just might be able fulfill your American dream. Conquer 15 unique and exciting scenarios in campaign mode, each with a different challenge. Alternatively, define your own path to success in sandbox mode.

