Risk Of Rain 2 Adds New Content For Early Access Anniversary

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing have released a free update for Risk Of Rain 2 to celebrate its Early Access anniversary. The update serves as a bit of a "thank you" to fans for supporting the game since its debut two years ago There's a lot to unpack from this update, starting with Bandit returning from the original game along with the legendary boss Grandparent. Plus you'll be getting more items, additional skill variants for the other survivors, new lore entries, and more. The team also revealed the game will be coming to consoles and Google Stadia soon but didn't have a date for those or when the current version will be fully released. You can read more about the update below as it will also come with a temporary Stea sale for 25% off through March 29th at 9:59am PT.

Bandit and a New Boss! The fan-favorite classic returns from the first Risk of Rain with a new bag of tricks! Armed with a shotgun, dagger and smoke bombs, the Bandit stabs, blasts and slashes with the best of them – but can they withstand the might of the legendary Grandparent?

Character and Stage Updates: More skill variants mean that every character now sports three variant skills, with additional gameplay enhancements for Commando, MUL-T, REX, Captain, Loader, and Mercenary.

New Stackable Items: Constantly cut nearby enemies with a slow spinning ball of death, or take an egg and receive healing when you're attacked – just two of the latest additions in the game's arsenal of more than 115 items. New challenges and unlockable skill variants add new strategic potential, while new lore entries flesh out the universe of Risk Of Rain 2.

Largest Logbook Update Ever: Browse past runs and lifetime player stats – like favorite survivors, progress to completion, and favorite equipment – in the Logbook alongside 88 new lore entries.

Quality of Life Improvements: New items, new challenges, bug fixes, performance optimizations, improved AI pathing, and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7_yaYUBFEY