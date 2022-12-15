RISK: Pogo Domination Announced For Browser & Mobile

Electronic Arts Mobile announced they are working with Pogo and Hasbro to release RISK: Pogo Domination for both browsers and mobile devices. This will be an officially licensed version o the classic board game, which they are releasing as a free-to-play cooperative multiplayer strategy title, available now via Pogo.com. The plan moving forward is that they will be making it playable on Windows PCs, as well as for Android mobile devices, and all MacOS and iOS devices via browser. You don't need an account to play the game as you can simply jump in right now. We have more info on this version of the game below.

"RISK: Pogo Domination's Classic Mode returns RISK enthusiasts to the familiar gameplay and joy of challenging friends or foes. Up to six can play using diplomacy, conflict and conquest in an attempt of global conquest by claiming territories one at a time. Players can reinforce territories with a selection of aesthetically unique military units to quickly strike at their online opponents. These units can be fortified by using international supply lines to stave off would-be attackers, or prepare the beachhead for the next assault. Players risk the fate of their nations on the roll of customizable dice in gameplay reminiscent of the classic board game many of them grew up with."

"Additionally, players can try out one of the two new game modes with other RISK enthusiasts and online players from around the world. Capital Mode has players defending their Capital from invaders while they set out to conquer the opposition's Capitals. For those that enjoy a more subtle approach, Secret Mission Mode allows a much more confidential tactic to win the game while racing the clock to complete their mission before the other players do. In all of the modes, the game integrates well-known characters from the Pogo platform into classic RISK gameplay, giving players a unique twist to a game they love."