Rival Games & New Balance Announce New Gaming Community Rival Games and New Balance came together for a join announcement today, letting fans know they're working to foster a new game community.

Rival Games and New Balance announced this morning that they have come together to grow an all-new gaming community together. According to the announcement made today, they will be doing this through a series of online tournaments sponsored by the two companies as they look to give special access to both brands for athletes and ambassadors. This will start in the coming weeks as they are hosting an all-new Rocket League tournament, inviting the best of the best to compete against each other for a prize pack of New Balance sneakers and apparel. It's an interesting venture for both companies as they're both trying to establish themselves better in an ever-growing market with a new generation of gamers. We have a couple of quotes for you below from both companies talking about this new venture as we now wait for details on that tournament.

"The world of gaming is an increasingly important medium due to the sense of community and connectivity that the experience fosters. We are excited to formally announce a relationship with Rival to bring unique and immersive gaming tournaments to consumers," says Chris Davis, New Balance CMO and SVP of Merchandising. "As a brand, we consistently strive to challenge the status quo and possess a relentless desire to innovate and evolve. New Balance sees significant opportunities to increase engagement and create meaningful consumer connectivity by uniting our fans through the Rival gaming experience."

"Gaming is a natural extension for one of the world's most respected lifestyle brands, extending its reputation for creative, relevant, and grassroots initiatives," said Rival CEO Matt Virtue. "Rival's approach and platform will enable New Balance to deepen its connection with its well-established and passionate consumer base and bring its gaming community to life, with applications to every sport, every athlete, and every gamer, at all levels."