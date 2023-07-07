Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: River City Ransom, River City: Rival Showdown

River City: Rival Showdown Confirmed For October Release

Arc System Works confirmed they will be bringing River City: Rival Showdown over to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

Arc System Works announced this week they will be releasing River City: Rival Showdown for PlayStation, PC, and the Nintendo Switch this October. This game will bring the classic chapter of the River City Ransom series back to a more modern audience, as they have faithfully recreated the 3DS game from the ground up. The team will be releasing the game on October 12th, but before that enjoy the trailer and the info below!

"The original 3DS version of River City: Rival Showdown was released in 2016 to wide acclaim. Arc System Works is not only reviving the fan-favorite game for current consoles, but also giving it a full power-up of modernization to bring players the ultimate 2D action game experience. The updated 2023 edition includes all of the updates found on the 3DS version: the main game loaded with a much larger volume of settings and storylines, improved graphics and operability, and a brand-new prequel story mode to play through after you solve the main story's mystery!"

Action-Packed Story of Conspiracy and Mystery: "Hot Blooded Story" – Following a mysterious evening attack on Kunio, he learns that Mami (girlfriend of his rival, Riki) has also been kidnapped. Following the timeline from three days before Mami's kidnapping, Kunio and Riki band together alongside Kunio's friends from Nekketsu High School, to solve the mystery and find Mami. Their search brings them to the source of the evil, Reiho Academy led by "Yamada," where a heated battle begins…

"Hot Blooded Story" – Following a mysterious evening attack on Kunio, he learns that Mami (girlfriend of his rival, Riki) has also been kidnapped. Following the timeline from three days before Mami's kidnapping, Kunio and Riki band together alongside Kunio's friends from Nekketsu High School, to solve the mystery and find Mami. Their search brings them to the source of the evil, Reiho Academy led by "Yamada," where a heated battle begins… Free Scenario System with Multiple Endings: Players must search and battle through different events to unravel the "Yamada" conspiracy and get to the truth. However, this story does not follow one set scenario, but is experienced non-linearly through a concept of time passing over a four-day period. This includes events scattered throughout the map, where events played during the first three in-game days will dictate events on the final fourth day and change game endings.

Players must search and battle through different events to unravel the "Yamada" conspiracy and get to the truth. However, this story does not follow one set scenario, but is experienced non-linearly through a concept of time passing over a four-day period. This includes events scattered throughout the map, where events played during the first three in-game days will dictate events on the final fourth day and change game endings. Item Collection & Special Abilities: While unraveling the story, visit the game's "convenience stores" where recovery items can be purchased, "public baths" where HP (stamina) and SP (willpower) can be recovered, and "thrift stores" to buy equipment with special abilities. In addition, Special Moves have evolved to be more spectacular, while experience gained in battle can be used to enhance your status.

While unraveling the story, visit the game's "convenience stores" where recovery items can be purchased, "public baths" where HP (stamina) and SP (willpower) can be recovered, and "thrift stores" to buy equipment with special abilities. In addition, Special Moves have evolved to be more spectacular, while experience gained in battle can be used to enhance your status. New Prequel Story Mode: "Cold-Blooded Hardcore Yamada-kun" – Enjoy an additional mode that can be played after clearing the main story mode ("Hot Blooded Story"). Take control of evil big boss "Yamada" and play the prequel to the incident. How did "Yamada" expand his ambitions? And what is his purpose? Experience the dark machinations behind the incident.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!