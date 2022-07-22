Robo Revenge Squad Will Arrive On Switch & Xbox Next Month

Movie Games and Mill Games revealed this week they will be bringing Robo Revenge Squad over to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles this August. The game has been out for a few years now on both PC, as you will build robots with friends to take out aliens who have been sending alien-controlled robots to take over the world. Build and customize your bot out of everything you can get your hands on to create the perfect anti-robot killing machine and take back our home piece by piece. You can check out the trailer below showing it off on consoles as it will drop for both systems on August 17th.

Team up with friends or allies and fight your way through hordes of alien-controlled robots that have overtaken this world of machines. Assemble your Robos from the most unlikely household parts and create a party that complements each other's skills to become the ultimate gear crunching machine. Build your Robo by choosing a body, a head, two weapons and an engine from a variety of options. Use chainsaws, disco balls, tennis ball launchers and even a time-bending clock to get the look and playstyle that works for you. Then make it yours by unlocking skins, avatars and emotes.

In the honored tradition of twin stick shooters, Robo Revenge Squad gives you challenging, satisfying combat but with unique emphasis on melee combat and experimentation. You'll need to master each part's skills and how parts work together to survive the onslaught of Senior Cleaners, Foremen and Boilees. Only then can you even think about tackling Juicy Joe or the dreaded Le Kraque! You can play with your friends in a local party or join others online in any mix you prefer. Or go all Rambo on those evil aliens and get revenge on your own!