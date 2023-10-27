Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City, Teyon

RoboCop: Rogue City Drops Two New Trailers About The Story

Nacon has released two new trailers this week for RoboCop: Rogue City, detailing the game's storyline from two different points.

Nacon and developer Teyon have released two new trailers this week for RoboCop: Rogue City, as both of them delve more into the game's story. As we've already talked about in previous stories, the game takes place shortly after the events of RoboCop 2, with the city of Detroit still in the middle of a massive crime wave that has put everyone in a state of constant tension over what will happen next. Both of these trailers go into a little more detail about the different gangs and major players you'll encounter in the game, as everyone is looking to come out on top in this city. Enjoy both of them below as the game drops on November 2, 2023.

"Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation, and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer."

"But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission. The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Weller, the original actor, is even back on duty to voice the cybercop."

