RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business Arrives This July

A brand new story arrives for RoboCop: Rogue City to take out Detroit's gangs, as Unfinished Business will be added this July

Face off against mercenaries in Detroit's OmniTower with innovative new weaponry.

Experience flashbacks as Alex Murphy, blending combat and investigation gameplay.

Original actor Peter Weller returns as RoboCop, enhancing immersion in this sequel.

Development studio Teyon and publisher Nacon have confirmed the release date for RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, as it arrives this July. The content will bring a new storyline for you to follow, as RoboCop branches out to take on the city's gangs and a new mysterious leader who has more ill intentions for our hero. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as it arrives on July 17, 2025.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

After triumphing over Detroit's gangs and the "New Guy in Town," peace for RoboCop and the citizens of Old Detroit is short-lived, and crime once again invades the streets. In the midst of this chaos, a spark of hope emerges from OCP's new project: the OmniTower, a massive housing complex intended to give the people of Old Detroit a better life. But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building after attacking the police station, RoboCop must take action to put a stop to their plans and uphold the law. And so begins an explosive ascent through the OmniTower, now the deadly stronghold of troops led by a mysterious leader who seems to share a close link with RoboCop's past…

In addition to an all-new adventure, players can look forward to a host of new additions and innovations, including new weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and devastating finish moves. What's more, some gameplay sequences will allow players to relive events through thrilling flashbacks, giving them the opportunity to play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself. In addition, they'll find all the elements that made RoboCop: Rogue City such a success, notably through gameplay that alternates between explosive combat and gripping investigation, and incorporates elements of light-RPG progression. The title also features numerous references to the world of RoboCop, such as emblematic characters, weapons and locations, and Peter Weller, the original Alex Murphy actor, will once again lend his voice to the cyber cop!

