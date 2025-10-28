Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS

Robot and Monster Girl Revealed For Invincible VS Roster

We get a better look at Robot and Monster Girl coming to Invincible VS, as the team are launching a Closed Alpha this November

Article Summary Robot and Monster Girl officially join the Invincible VS fighting game roster this November.

Closed Alpha for Invincible VS runs from November 21-24; registration now open for fans.

Robot excels at ranged attacks and tech setups, bringing tactical depth to team battles.

Monster Girl unleashes brute force and combo-driven gameplay as a relentless brawler.

As part of a Halloween-themed reveal, Skybound Entertainment shared two new characters that will be a part of the Invincible VS roster, as we got our first look at Monster Girl and Robot. Both of them feel about as close to a representation of both the Amazon animated series and the comic books as possible, as they are dominating forces to have on your team of fighters. Enjoy the trailer and official bios here, as you can register on this website to take part in the game's first Closed Alpha happening from November 21-24.

Robot and Monster Girl

Super genius drone turned human, Robot is a force to be reckoned with. With a suit armed to the nines, Robot can keep enemies at a distance with his missiles and wrist cannons, while swiftly maneuvering throughout the game using his Beam Blasts and Disruptor to lay on damage. His shoulder cannons unleash deadly homing missiles that force opponents to block in place, granting extra time for Robot to call in assists, set up tech or prepare a mighty assault. Robot can deliver precision laser strikes from long range and call in his hoverbike to stun enemies. Versatile, intelligent and a formidable weapon, Robot is an advanced fighter to have on your team.

Afflicted by a curse, Amanda acquired the extraordinary ability to shift between human form and that of a monster. But this power came at a cost, as each transformation causes her human form to age backward. Undeterred, she proves to be an absolute brute on the battlefield as Monster Girl. Her immense size and strength allow her to tear down opponents, utilizing a combination of grapple attacks, head-spinning hits, in-air blows, body slams and more. And just when her enemies think they're reaching victory, Monster Girl's relentless nature allows her to come back even stronger. Boasting dominating power yet technical, combo-driven gameplay, Monster Girl is a brawler you'll want by your side.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

