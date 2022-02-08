Rocket League Adds New NFL Content For The Super Bowl

Psyonix revealed today they are launching a brand new NFL Fan Pass into Rocket League as part of the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI. All 32 teams will be represented in the special Football version of the game, along with decals and more so that no matter who you love, you can decorate your car in them. And take part in the new Gridiron Games mode that will be around for a while. We have more details below as Pass will be available for 1000 Credits from February 9th-15th.

NFL Fan Pass

The NFL Fan pass is the gift that keeps on giving, and this round is unstoppable! Anyone who purchased the 2021 NFL Fan Pass will automatically receive the latest bundle that includes Breakout and Fennec Animated Decals for all 32 NFL teams, plus the new Team Helmet Toppers to match! The NFL Fan Pass will be available in the Item Shop for 1000 Credits for anyone who missed it before. Buying the pass will also give you access to all content from previous releases, including Dominus and Octane Decals for all 32 teams, Pigskin Paint Finish, and the complete Team Player Banner and Team Antenna collection. (NFL Fan Pass will be available from Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PST (5 p.m. UTC) until Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m. PST ( Feb.16 at 2:00 a.m. UTC)

Gridiron LTM

All right, bring it in team, 'cause running your best plays is the only way to score in this American football inspired LTM. Complete challenges to gain XP and unlock the NFL Wheels and Field General Player Title. Just like in the past, the ball will attach to your car when you touch it; that's the easy part. From there, rush and jump over your opponent's defense to prevent them from stealing the ball. Score 3 points by dodging to throw a field goal, or try to run it home and score your team a whopping 7 points! Don't forget to defend your QB from a demo on kickoff—it's intended mechanics after all! (Gridiron LTM will be available from Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PST (5 p.m. UTC) until Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m. PST ( Feb.16 at 2:00 a.m. UTC)

Rocket League Gridiron Games

With the Gridiron LTM returning, we're also bringing back the Gridiron Games on Twitch with some of the biggest names in Rocket League! This exhibition match is easy to remember: 4 teams of 4 players, playing 4 quarters to determine the champion! The event will be hosted by RLCS pro and First Touch host Roll Dizz, and Coach and Content Creator Virge.