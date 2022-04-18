Rocket League Announces 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass

Psyonix has announced a new pass for fans to get in on for Rocket League as the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available this Wednesday. This pass was created as part of the multi-year collaboration between both parties which started last year as it finally debuts this week ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Race at Talladega, which will take place on April 24th. The pass will give you themed content throughout the year, as you're getting several designs and body kits that you see in the actual races. We have more info from the devs below and you can read more on their blog here, as the pass will be live for purchase on April 20th for 1100 Credits.

The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will feature new NASCAR-themed content throughout the year. The first content drop available in the Rocket League Item Shop in April features three Cars (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry), nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, and Next Gen Goodyear Racing Wheels. The nine NASCAR teams featured in the first content drop, along with which car their Decals will be available for, are: Front Row Motorsports #34 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

RFK Racing #17 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing #4 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske #12 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports #5 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Spire Motorsports #7 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Trackhouse Racing #1 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing #8 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing #19 (NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Decal) The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available for 1100 Credits from April 20 through April 26. Additional content will be added to the Pass later in the year around upcoming NASCAR races and players who own the Fan Pass will have the new items added to their inventory automatically. Additional content includes three Next Gen Decals and three NASCAR-inspired Decals for the Octane, Fennec and Dominus.