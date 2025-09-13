Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: Pontiac Firebird, rocket league

Rocket League Announces Full Content Plans For Season 20

Rocket League has revealed their plans for what's coming to Season 20 next week, including ther arrival of the Pontiac Firebird

Article Summary Rocket League Season 20 adds the classic Pontiac Firebird and new Boostfield Mall arena.

4v4 mode is revamped with bigger arenas, more boost pads, and a new competitive playlist.

Rocket Pass progression is faster with XP changes and all challenges available for every player.

Unlock unique rewards, new car bodies, Sonic-themed items, and mall-inspired cosmetics in Season 20.

Epic Games and Psyconix have revealed their plans for Season 20 of Rocket League, set to kick off in a few days. The main additions to the game will include the arrive of the classic Pontiac Firebird, as well as a new arena to play on in the form of the Boostfield Mall. The team has also upgraded 4v4 Mode, new content for the Rocket Pass, Competitive Playlist changes, and the usual array of bug fixes and improvements. We have more details from the team below, as the season will launch on September 17 and run all the way until December 3.

Rocket League – Season 20

If you're going for a day out at the mall, you probably want something fashionable to wear. There's something to suit all styles in Season 20's Rocket Pass Premium, from the macabre Goth Trail to the comically cheery Yes! Goal Explosion. The Pass also features two American classics that are always in style. Automatically unlock the Pontiac Firebird Car Body when you purchase Season 20's Rocket Pass Premium. Later in the Premium Tiers, unlock the Chevrolet Astro Car Body! Also, you'll unlock the Mad Rad Wheels just for logging into Rocket League during Season 20. If it looks like these were made out of a mall arcade's carpet, you may be onto something.

New Arena

Shop 'til you drop? More like boost 'til you break! Make Friday nights unforgettable by going on a soccar spree at the Boostfield Mall Arena with your BFFs. Anyone wanna catch a movie after the match? Or maybe we can just watch the replay.

4×4 Upgrade

We're dialing down the disarray in 4v4 and turning up the strategy. This mode will feature two larger arenas that'll better accommodate eight players. The number of boost pads will increase and the layout of them will change to improve the flow of matches. This mode will have a Competitive version for the duration of Season 20, marking Rocket League's first new Competitive Playlist in almost seven years! The upgraded 4v4 will also be available as a Casual Playlist.

Revamped Rocket Pass Progression

We want your Rocket Pass progress to be as seamless as an all-in-one shopping complex, so we're making some changes in Season 20:

No matter what Rocket Pass Tier you're on, the amount of XP required to get to the next Tier will be the same. This will allow for faster Rocket Pass progression!

Drops from Challenges will be replaced by XP.

There will no longer be Premium Challenges. All Challenges will be available whether you've bought Rocket Pass Premium or not.

You'll earn twice the amount of XP per second from Online Matches, and you'll be able to earn XP in Private Matches.

For Weekly and Seasonal Challenges, the average XP per Challenge will increase. Total XP across each week's Weekly Challenges will stay the same. Total XP across each Seasonal Challenge Stage will decrease.

Competitive Playlist Access Changes

To access Competitive Playlists, new accounts will have to complete New Driver Challenges instead of reaching Level 20. These Challenges will measure player's skill, placing them in an appropriate starting rank when they unlock access to Competitive Playlists. This should help new players get into Competitive Playlists sooner. It should also reduce instances of smurfing to help ensure fair and fun matches! There's still more work to do to combat smurfing, but we'll keep you updated along the way.

Rocket Pass Premium

Rollerblading down the street. That awkward goth phase. Dippin' nuggies without a worry in the world. Season 20's Rocket Pass Premium is a road trip through your deepest but most cherished memories! Crank up that analog stereo and joyride through the Premium Tiers. Some cars never stop looking good, and Pontiac Firebird is a perfect example. This timeless American automotive legend will be unlocked automatically when you purchase Season 20's Rocket Pass Premium! And get in, we're late for soccar practice. Chevrolet Astro is also in Rocket Pass Premium!

⁠NOTE: Pontiac Firebird uses the Breakout hitbox, and Chevrolet Astro uses the Merc hitbox.

Someone call security, people are driving crazy in Boostfield Mall! Get things back in order with the Mall Cop (Pontiac Firebird) and Mall Cop (Chevrolet Astro) Decals. A classic fixture of the mall is the arcade. Show you're a veteran at blocking a ball with the Pinball Wheels! Soccar can sure work up an appetite. Take your food court order to-go with the Corn Dog Antenna and Nuggy Goal Explosion! If that's the flavor blast you needed, go for a color blast next with the Color Rush Boost. All that color make you shudder? Try the aforementioned Goth Trail instead.

Battle-Cars and retro game consoles have one thing in common: they both run on blast processing. A certain chili dog loving speedster is runnin' fast in the Rocket Pass, with rewards including the Sonic Sidescroller Player Banner and Sonic Looper Wheels! Look out for even more Sonic the Hedgehog later in Season 20 — this'll be here before you know it. If you still got the retro gaming itch, celebrate your goal with pixelin' slitherin' by having the Snake Score Goal Explosion equipped! All the rewards mentioned above are just SOME of what's in the Season 20 Rocket Pass, which has 70 Tiers of rewards across free and Premium.

