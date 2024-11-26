Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Announces Season 17 Arrives in December

Rocket League has confirmed Season 17 will launchg next week, featuring the Shokunin Car Body and a remix of the Neo Tokyo Arena

Article Summary Experience Rocket League's Season 17 in December with revamped Neo Tokyo Arena and Shokunin Car Body.

Explore new Online Free Play mode, perfect for honing skills with Soccar, Hoops, and more.

Join the Free Play Party LTE for challenges and rewards like Black Dieci Wheels from December 4.

Try Split Shot LTM for a twist on 3v3 matches in snowy and arcade-themed arenas.

Epic Games and Psyonix have revealed that Season 17 of Rocket League is on the way, set to launch the first week of December. Some of the big additions coming to the game are Online Free Play, ⁠Free Play Party LTE, and the limited-time mode Split Shot. Plus a brand new Premium Pass has been added, and a revamp of the Neo Tokyo arena. We have snippets from the latest blog below, as the season kicks off on December 4.

Rocket League – Season 17

⁠Introducing Online Free Play

Looking to hone your skills between high-octane matches or just have fun with friends? Drift into the all-new Online Free Play, the best place to perfect your air dribbles and ceiling shots with other players! You can create an Online Free-Play Session directly from the main menu, post-match screen, or while searching for a game. Party leaders can create sessions, or you can start your own practice pitch. ⁠There's a ton of ways to customize the experience, too! The Soccar, Hoops, Snow Day, and Dropshot Game Modes are accessible, along with all the Arenas already available in offline Free Play. There are also boost options and goal reset settings to play around with. ⁠Free Play Party LTE

Celebrate the arrival of Online Free Play with the Free Play Party LTE! Going live from December 4, take the opportunity to practice and complete two challenges to unlock the Power of Friendship Title alongside the stylish Black Dieci Wheels! ⁠Sliding into Split Shot The Split Shot LTM brings a fresh twist to the 3v3 Rocket League formula. Split Shot divides teams across each half of the field, challenging players to score long-range screamers! Split Shot Heatseeker debuts at the same time too, offering players of all skill levels the chance to get in on the action and score some outrageous goals. Both of these LTMs are playable on the Neo Tokyo (Arcade), DFH Stadium (Snowy), Mannfield (Snowy), Beckwith Park (Snowy), and Utopia Coliseum (Snowy) Arenas, and will be available from December 10-17 in Dueling Playlists. ⁠Say Hello to the Neo Tokyo (Arcade) Arena Soar through the neon-drenched metropolis of Neo Tokyo like never before with the Neo Tokyo (Arcade) Arena! Prepare to power up and push the limits of speed and style in this arcade-themed reimagining of a classic Rocket League Arena.

