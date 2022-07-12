Rocket League Celebrates The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond

Psyonix will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of James Bond in Rocket League with some new familiar content in a new bundle. Now you'll be able to zip around the field like a spy as they have brought in three cars from Bond's past into the game through a couple of re-released spy bundles! Players can pick up the Aston Martin DB5 Bundle or Aston Martin Valhalla Bundle for 1100 Credits each, which had previously only been available when the last film was out, but now you got a second shot at getting these cars again. What's more, the packs come with a variety of add-ons so that when you're running down the field, you'll be able to show off just how much of a Bond fan you are with decals, wheels, and a player banner. However, these are only available for a limited time, as they will only be in the shop from July 13th-19th. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer showing the cars in action.

Players can get 007's Aston Martin DBS for the first time, plus the iconic James Bond Theme as a Player Anthem! Looking to go full-on super spy? Pick up the returning Aston Martin DB5 Bundle or Aston Martin Valhalla Bundle. Rocket League – 007'S ASTON MARTIN DBS (1100 CREDITS) 007's Aston Martin DBS Car (Dominus Hitbox)

007's Aston Martin DBS Engine Audio

007's Aston Martin DBS Wheels

Reel Life Decal

Aston Martin DBS Player Banner Note: Some items included in the bundle can only be equipped by 007's Aston Martin DBS. 007's Aston Martin DBS cannot be customized with other branded content. Although the car does include a license to demo, please do your best to bring it back in pristine order! Players can also pick up the famous James Bond Theme Player Anthem for 300 Credits.