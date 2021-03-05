Rocket League Celebrates Women's History Month With New Additions

Psyonix announced today that they'll be celebrating Women's History Month in Rocket League with a few additions. The team is looking to celebrate the women within the game's community, first by releasing a new set of Moonpaw Wheels, which is now free in the Item Shop but it's only for a limited time. The company is also introducing Rocket League Goals For Change, which will be a casual tournament featuring the women of the Rocket League community. As well as the Women's CarBall Championship (WCBC), which Psyonix will sponsor Season 3. The season Europe will end on March 6th at 5:30am PT, while the North American season ends on March 13th at 10:30am PT, both you can watch on Twitch. We have more details on the other items from the company below.

Free Moonpaw Wheels Starting now, get the all-new Moonpaw Wheels for free in the Item Shop for a limited time! Created by Psyonix Prop Artist, Lindsey Gunsallus, these unique Wheels will be available to claim this weekend. Check them out in-game and in the screenshot above. Introducing Rocket League Goals For Change Rocket League Esports is working with Beyond the Summit to put together a casual tournament featuring women from the Rocket League community called Rocket League Goals For Change. We're excited to introduce this new kind of event to give back to the causes that are important to the community. Like previous events organized by Beyond The Summit, this broadcast will aim to entertain with modes that go beyond Soccar! The event will include interviews with team captains and the creator of the Moonpaw Wheels, Lindsey, about her experience working in the video game industry. Stay tuned for more info on this special event later this month!