Rocket League Officially Becomes Free-To-Play On September 23rd

Psyconix finally revealed today when Rocket League will be going free-to-play, and its sooner than expected as it happens next week! The company revealed a small amount of detail to the announcement today, in which they went over some of the finer points of what this means. Right now, if you currently own the game, you will be eligible for Legacy Status as a way of saying thank you for supporting them back when you needed to pay for it. The game will also be adding Heatseeker to private matches, the solo standard will be removed, new Quick Chats will be implemented, the Menu is getting an overhaul, there will be new bot difficulty and merc hitboxes, and an overall change to the achievements. No word on what achievements you'll get to keep and what ones you'll need to get again. We have a snippet of the info below along with a new trailer.

Rocket League Legacy Status & Items For those who already own Rocket League and are eligible for Legacy Status, the items that were revealed in July (Golden Cosmos Boost, "Est. 20XX" Player Banner, Rocket League-branded DLC, etc.) will hit your inventories with tomorrow's update. Support-A-Creator In addition to joining the Epic Games Store, Rocket League will also be joining Epic's Support-A-Creator program. You can choose to support a Creator of your choice in-game by entering the Creator's code in the Item Shop, beginning tomorrow with the game update. For Rocket League, accepted Creators will earn 5% of Credits spent while using their Creator Code. Codes for Creators currently in the program will work in Rocket League starting tomorrow. There are many of your favorite Rocket League creators already part of the system and more will be added in the near future. If you're interested in becoming a Creator, go to the Epic Support-A-Creator page for more information.