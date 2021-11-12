Rocket League Season 5 Will Be Launching On November 17th

Psyonix revealed that next week, they will officially launch Season 5 of Rocket League as players will be able to dive into new content on November 17th. The big addition to this upcoming season is the fact that we're basically headed into a space theme as they will be adding a brand new Arena variant and putting out designs, like the ones you see below, that have a very "space/sci-fi" feeling to them. The short version is that the arena has been invaded by an alien force, and it's your job to stop it from happening the only way you know how… through futuristic soccer games in vehicles. There will also be a brand new Rocket Pass added to the game, a brand new Limited Time Mode (LTM), the launch of a new Competitive Season, and more content to be added as the season rolls on.

Starbase Arc: Aftermath Arena Variant – The classic Starbase Arc Arena has been invaded by an evil force and will be available once Season 5 begins. Take a look at the new trailer, which features a reimagined version of the song "Player Of Games" made for Season 5 by the artist GRIMES, here.

– The classic Starbase Arc Arena has been invaded by an evil force and will be available once Season 5 begins. Take a look at the new trailer, which features a reimagined version of the song "Player Of Games" made for Season 5 by the artist GRIMES, here. New Rocket Pass – The next Rocket Pass will be headlined by the Nexus car and feature items such as the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal, and Cosmosis Goal Explosion. More information about the Season 5 Rocket Pass will be fully revealed next Tuesday, November 16.

– The next Rocket Pass will be headlined by the Nexus car and feature items such as the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal, and Cosmosis Goal Explosion. More information about the Season 5 Rocket Pass will be fully revealed next Tuesday, November 16. Heatseeker Ricochet LTM – Players will be able to compete in Heatseeker action with a twist on three new Rocket Labs Arenas (Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass) beginning November 18.

– Players will be able to compete in Heatseeker action with a twist on three new Rocket Labs Arenas (Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass) beginning November 18. Additional Updates – There will also be general quality of life improvements to the game and Season 4 Competitive Rewards will be distributed shortly after Season 5 begins.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rocket League Season 5 Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/ekwmvQOgpnY)