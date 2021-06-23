Rocket League Summer Road Trip Returns On July 1st

Psyonix has revealed that they will be bringing back Rocket League's Summer Road Trip event starting on July 1st, as several cars return. Some of the awesome cars that will be coming back up for purchase will be K.I.T.T., the DeLorean, and the Jurassic Park jeep. We got the details below of what's all being brought back on the schedule as this is a golden opportunity for people who didn't snag these the first time around to pick them up again.

The cars coming back to Rocket League throughout the Summer Road Trip include the Ford F-150 RLE, the DeLorean time machine from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Back to the Future franchise, the Jeep Wrangler from Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World franchise, as well as K.I.T.T. from NBC's Knight Rider. In addition to the cars, there will be a Summer Formal Bundle to celebrate Rocket League's Sixth Anniversary on July 7. The LTMs that will be available are Heatseeker, Beach Ball, Dropshot Rumble, and a new Rocket Labs called Loophole where players will need to score through holes in the floor, instead of standard goals.

The full Rocket League Summer Road Trip Item Shop release and LTM schedule is below: July 1 – July 7 Ford F-150 Red, White, & Boom Bundle Ford F-150 RLE Formation BFT Decal Union Beams Boost Ford of July Player Banner Ford F-150 Player Banner Ford F-150 RLE Wheels Ford F-150 SE Wheels Ford F-150 RLE Boost Chairman Decal Ford F-150 RLE Engine Audio

Heatseeker LTM Live (July 1 – July 5)

2XP Weekend (July 1 – July 5) July 7 Summer Formal Bundle (only available on July 7) Octane Fancy Formal Decal Formal Fitter Topper Formal Four-Fours Wheels Fancy Ferrule Antenna (Free Item)

July 8 – July 14 Knight Rider Bundle K.I.T.T. K.I.T.T. Wheels K.I.T.T. Boost K.I.T.T. Gullwing Topper Knight Industries Player Banner Knight Rider Player Banner K.I.T.T. Engine Audio

Beach Ball LTM Live (July 8 – July 12) July 15 – July 21 Back to the Future Bundle DeLorean Time Machine DeLorean Time Machine Wheels OutaTime Boost DeLorean Time Machine Trail DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio Hoverboard Topper Marty Jr. Topper

Dropshot Rumble LTM Live (July 15 – July 19) July 22 – July 28 Jurassic World Bundle Jurassic Jeep Wrangler T.rex Goal Explosion Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Wheels Jurassic Park Player Banner Jurassic World Player Banner Mr. DNA Player Banner Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper Jurassic World Antenna Jurassic Park Antenna InGen Antenna Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine Audio

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler

T.rex Goal Explosion

Rocket League Rocket Labs: Loophole LTM Live (July 22 – July 26)