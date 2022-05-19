Rocket League Will Be Adding The Nissan Z To The Roster

Psyonix revealed they will be partnering up with Nissan and FaZe Clan to bring the Nissan Z over to the Rocket League roster. From May 26th until June 7th, the game will be offering up a bundle to get this car added into your garage along with some love extras. The Bundle includes the car, which is true to the Performance trim of the all-new Nissan Z, along with a custom set of Wheels, Engine Audio, Player Banner, and a Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal. You can check out the trailer below to see the car in action.

The all-new Nissan Z is a sports car with a lot of culture and history behind it, and next week it becomes part of Rocket League history too! Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) team FaZe Clan will also join in on the action with a specially designed Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal for the new car. The action doesn't stop there! Watch your favorite Esports teams compete in Nissan events like the Nissan Classic RLCS NA Regional, CRL World Championship, and the Nissan Crew Battles.

For 1100 Credits players can pick up the Nissan Z Performance Bundle featuring a Dominus Hitbox, Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal, and a whole lot of memories. With a totally unique body design, the 2023 Nissan Z emanates the same grace as its predecessors but enters the modern age with added power and aggressive styling that stays true to the line's performance roots. In fact, the car looks so good that FaZe Clan decided to put their name on it. LITERALLY. When players purchase the Nissan Z Performance Bundle, they'll also receive the Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal. The Rocket League decal colors change automatically based on your team colors, so you'll always rep your favorite team in style.