Rocket League Will Launch Season Six This Wednesday

Psyonix revealed more info on Season Six coming to Rocket League today as it will officially launch on Wednesday, March 9th. Things are getting a bit more animated this time around as the team is adding a new Neo Tokyo map, which will transport you into a comic book-looking arena. There will also be several new features added to decorate your cars, some new challenges to take on, and a brand new Rocket pass to buy if you're into those. We have the details from the devs below along with the trailer for the season, and you can read more detailed info in their latest blog here.

This Season's Rocket Pass is packed tighter than a clown car. Fans of the Merc Hitbox rejoice! We're going cross country with the bouncing Nomad van, complete with road trip stickers on the Well Traveled Decal. Be careful while channel surfing—the mysterious Nomster has been spreading rapidly through the game. We're not exactly sure WHAT he is yet, but he's showing up in new Wheels, a Goal Explosion, even a new Antenna that somehow devours the grille of the Nomad! Not cool Nomster, not cool! Neo Tokyo (Comic) Variant – Neo Tokyo has been transformed into a comic book inspired Arena and will be available once Season 6 begins.

