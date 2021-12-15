Rocket League Will Launch Their 2021 Frosty Fest On Thursday

Psyonix will be launching their annual Rocket League holiday event this week as Frosty Fest will officially begin on Thursday. Kicking off at 9am PT, you'll be charged with trying to complete Frosty Fest Challenges to unlock brand-new items within the game. Some of these include the Ring-a-Ling Wheels, three new Decals, Flannel Paint Finish, and the "Abominable Throwman" Player Title, and more! We have a rundown of some of the other festivities you'll be experiencing for the next few weeks as the team wants to put a happy cap on the end of 2021.

Since it's the season for gift-giving, we're bringing back Golden Gifts! The Challenge for Golden Gifts can be completed five times and the gifts will unlock items from the Zephyr, Elevation, and Vindicator Item Series.

Beckwith Park is getting into the spirit of the season with a new Snowy variant of the classic Arena. Slide into this new version in Ranked, Casual, and Private Matches throughout the event! Then, sled into the featured LTMs of Winter Breakaway and Spike Rush! If you haven't checked them out before, Winter Breakaway takes place on Throwback Stadium (Snowy) and replaces the standard ball with the hockey puck from Snow Day. In Spike Rush, the Spike power-up from Rumble Mode is engaged after kickoff. The ball carrier can't boost and is demolished on impact, but can pass the ball to teammates to pull off some ice-cold plays! Enjoy Winter Breakaway starting December 16 through December 24 and Spike Rush from December 24 through January 3.

If you're still looking to deck your car in even more seasonal items, be sure to check out the Item Shop, which will feature plenty of festive finds. There will even be a new Frosty Pack bundle including Tygris (Crimson Painted), Frostbite Boost (Forest Green Painted), Wonderment Wheels (Crimson Painted), and Sub-Zero Goal Explosion (Forest Green Painted) for 1100 Credits.