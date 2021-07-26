Rocky Mountain Collectibles Hosting Charity Game Expo This Weekend

Denver, Colorado-based collectible store Rocky Mountain Collectibles is hosting another for-charity gaming event! This time, the event is a 2-day trading card game expo taking place this weekend, July 31st and August 1st, 2021. All proceeds from this TCG-based event will go in their entirety towards benefitting the Aoki Foundation, a charity focusing on regenerative medicine and brain preservation.

The first day of the expo's events will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana St. in Denver, Colorado. A whole slew of events are planned for that day, including a large number of Magic: The Gathering pods, 8-person Pokémon TCG events, and the main event for that day which is a huge Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament with 24 boxes of prize support and the chance to win a Starlight Rare copy of Lightning Storm, purportedly worth $2,500 USD. According to the press release put out by Rocky Mountain Collectibles:

As an added bonus [on Day 1], in addition to signing opportunities with Jason Paige and Gary Haase [the singer of the original English theme song for the Pokémon anime and a legendary collector of all things Pokémon, respectively], fans will have the unique opportunity to meet and have items signed by MetaZoo game creator Michael Waddell, who will be at the Expo from 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Mr. Waddell will be donating a portion of his signature proceeds to the charity. Pop figures, sealed TCG products, singles and gaming accessories will be available for purchase for your Expo and signing needs.

Day 2 of the expo will take place at Rocky Mountain Collectibles itself, located at 4895 Joliet St. in Denver, Colorado. The second day of the charity event will include more chances to get signatures from the above guests and another Pokémon TCG tournament, more MetaZoo demonstrations, and the drawing of all of the charity raffles from Days 1 and 2. While it is not mandatory for anyone who has gotten a raffle ticket to be present in order to win a prize, it will likely be an event you won't want to miss out on.

If you're interested in this event and have the wherewithal to attend, hopefully, you can join Rocky Mountain Collectibles for this really cool charity TCG event. What do you think? If you live in the Denver, CO area, will you be attending this expo? Let us know in the comments below!