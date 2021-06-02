Rocky Mountain Collectibles Hosting Charity Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament

Rocky Mountain Collectibles, a store in Denver, Colorado, will be hosting a Yu-Gi-Oh! Case Tournament for the release of the game's newest set, Lightning Overdrive. All 100% of the proceeds will be going towards the Aoki Foundation, a group focused on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. The tournament will be held this Saturday, June 5th, and the venue will also be conducting raffles both in-person and online during the event.

According to the press release by Rocky Mountain Collectibles,

The in-person tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. local Mountain time at: Rocky Mountain Collectibles

4895 Joliet Street, Unit M

Denver, CO 80239 To register for the tournament, as well as for the in-person and online raffles, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rmc-charity-case-tournament-tickets-156565388291 "To date, our store has raised over $10,000, and with an amazing match program provided by the Aoki Foundation through June 1, this event has raised in excess of $60,000 for this cause! We believe if we stay on track, this will be one of the largest donations for charity ever made from a Yu-Gi-Oh! event," said Ellis Maddalena, owner of Rocky Mountain Collectibles.

It is important to mention that prior to this event, the venue has only been able to conduct these events online. To think that such a sum of money has been raised through online events alone is quite impressive, considering the venue's establishment in 2019. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person Yu-Gi-Oh! events have been put on hold for a good while.

Some of the major raffles for this tournament event will include:

a Starlight Rare copy of Sky Striker Ace – Roze

a Starlight Rare copy of Astral Language Utopia in Starlight Rare, and

a Starlight Rare copy of Ghost Mourner & Moonlight Chill

There will be many other items raffled as well, but the point is that this is a major event for charity, and that's truly something. For more information on the Aoki Foundation, you can access their website by clicking here. Are you planning on attending this event, either in-person through the tournament or online in the raffle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!