Rogue Games To Published Two First-Person Shooters

Rogue Games revealed today that they have picked up two first-person shooter games which they will publish this year. Revealed during Realms Deep 2021,which is a digital event hosted by 3D Realms, we learned that the two games they picked up were Sprawl and Neon Beasts. Sprawl is a "twitch-paced retro-FPS heavily inspired by eastern cyberpunk such as 1995's Ghost in the Shell", while Neon Beasts is more of an '80s fever dream "filled with retro-futuristic nostalgia, bizarre characters, lightning gunplay, and buckets of neon-soaked violence". Both games were teased to be coming out sometime this year. For now, you can read up on them below and check out both trailers.

The gangs of Miami have formed a truce and united under a single banner, Miami has fallen under their control. As Beast, players must run and gun through an endless ocean of gangs as he makes his way to the Onyx Tower, where Vincent awaits. Explore an immersive devastated tropical hellscape featuring an incredible variety of locations, and encounter fast-paced combat that requires split-second decision-making while pushing forward into hordes of enemies. Experience a story influenced by the work of John Carpenter's "They Live," featuring incredibly stylish art that doesn't care for realism. Discover the secrets hidden within the rubble of Miami, from Audio Logs to Powerups and even Secret Tapes.

Enhanced with cybernetic implants, the player character "Seven" can scale walls and slow down time using excess adrenaline drops from dismembered enemies. With a roster of different troop types and carefully designed weapons, the player will be pushed to the limit managing their adrenaline reserves, ammunition, and weapon choice in a high-speed game of "combat chess." The game also features an entirely dynamic music system that responds to the player's actions, such as progression through the level, interaction with scripted events, or killing enemies.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEON BEASTS EXCLUSIVE TRAILER 2021 (https://youtu.be/EL91zPk4uXY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPRAWL EXCLUSIVE TRAILER 2021 (https://youtu.be/r_c29vKKaDI)