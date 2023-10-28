Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lino Slahuschek, Rarebyte, Rogue Glitch Ultra

Rogue Glitch Ultra Will Arrive On PC & Steam Mid-November

Rogue Glitch Ultra confirmed for release in mid-November, as this updated version of the original comes to Nintendo Switch and PC.

Article Summary "Rogue Glitch Ultra" releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 14.

Updated version introduces new items, characters, bosses, and visual overhaul.

Gameplay features over 150+ unique weapons and powerups for different playstyles.

Experience the complete narrative by unlocking events in this ultimate version.

Indie game developer Lino Slahuschek and publisher Rarebyte have announced that Rogue Glitch Ultra is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch next month. Early this month, the game had already been teased with a release date in November. This time around, they confirmed the news as it will be released on both platforms on November 14. In case you haven't read about this version of the game yet, they are taking the original Rogue Glitch and making it more "ultra," which includes new items, new characters, several new secret bosses, and a total visual overhaul to make the game crisper and more modern. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom as we now wait out the next few weeks for its arrival.

"Rogue Glitch Ultra is packed with unlockable items, characters, and cosmetics to make every run a worthwhile one. Worry less about aiming with auto-targeting and more about landing your jumps and building the best loadout – throwing sponges at your foes, using a minion pistol to summon little helpers, firing projectiles from another dimension, or any of the other 150+ weapon options to advance in this hostile universe! By using the currency known as Malbytes, you'll be able to transform your existing characters into more powerful glitched evolutions as you proceed deeper into the unknown and meet an ominous being who wants to make a deal…"

Play solo or with up to 4 players online.

Collect and evolve 150+ unique weapons and powerups that offer radically different playstyles.

Embody 18 character variants, each with upgrading stats and skins.

Auto-targeting lets you focus on platforming finesse and the perfect loadout.

Complete events to unlock a narrative about a video game world that is starting to glitch.

Experience the ultimate version of Rogue Glitch with Rogue Glitch Ultra, which features reworked graphics, all-new content, items, and boss fights.

