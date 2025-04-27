Posted in: eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Tennis Clash, Wildlife Studios | Tagged: Roland-Garros, Roland-Garros eSeries, tennis

Roland-Garros eSeries Has Revealed The 2025 Finalists

The finalists for the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2025 have been revealed, as the brackets for the event and more were showcased

Article Summary Revealing 2025 Roland-Garros eSeries finalists from global qualifiers.

Finals hosted at Roland-Garros Tenniseum before the French Open.

Gilles Simon and Marion Bartoli lead teams in new tournament format.

Teams vie for a €5,000 prize in double-elimination showdown.

The finalists for the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2025 have made their way through the competition, as the bracket system for the event has been revealed. Working with Tennis Clash as the title for the esports tournament, the company will be holding the event on May 24 in the auditorium of the Roland-Garros Tenniseum, the day before the French Open starts in Paris. We have more details below about the entire structure, as well as how the bracket system will work, and the reveal of the finalists, all for you here.

Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2025 Finals

The first two Open Qualifiers allowed both the overall winners and the top-performing female players to secure their place in Paris, in line with the French Tennis Federation to promote inclusiveness. They were later joined by the winner of the 3rd qualifier and the two finalists from the Grand Tour, the top Tennis Clash circuit. After a day of training at the GameWard eSport club, the finalists will head to the Tenniseum auditorium at Roland-Garros which will once again host the Final Stage of the competition! Last year's edition drew over 200 enthusiastic spectators to the venue.

The eight finalists qualified for the Final Stage of Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2025 are:

Alessandro Bianco "ΔLEX" (ITA) – Reigning champion

Reigning champion Hizir Balkanci "HIZIR" (TUR) – Winner of the first Open Qualifier, second appearance in the Final Stage

Winner of the first Open Qualifier, second appearance in the Final Stage Anyndia Lestari "Anyndia" (IDN) – Best female player from the first Open Qualifier

Best female player from the first Open Qualifier Omer Feder "Omer" (ISR) – Winner of the second Open Qualifier

Winner of the second Open Qualifier Maricela Espinosa Villada "MariLCTC" (COL) – Best female player from the second Open Qualifier, second appearance in the Final Stage

Best female player from the second Open Qualifier, second appearance in the Final Stage Eugen Mosdir "Areidy" (GER) – Winner of the third Open Qualifier

Winner of the third Open Qualifier Bartu Yildirim "dark" (TUR) – Best player from the Grand Tour

Best player from the Grand Tour Samuel Sanin Ortiz "Sasmis" (COL) – Second ranked player from the Grand Tour

This year, the competition promises to reach new heights of intensity with an entirely revamped format designed to spotlight player talent and deliver a more immersive esports experience. The journey toward the crown begins with the eight finalists split into two teams, each managed by a French tennis legend! Returning for another year, Gilles Simon – former ATP world No. 6 and long-time ambassador, player, and commentator for Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault since 2023 – will lead one side. Facing him is the last French woman to win a Grand Slam title (Wimbledon in 2013) and former WTA No. 7, Marion Bartoli, who brings her fierce competitive spirit and background in major events to her team. Players will have the chance to benefit from the expertise of these two iconic figures as they navigate the pressure of competing live on stage. A clash of unprecedented intensity that should delight fans of tennis and esports!

Following a series of matches between the teams, the one with the most victories will gain the upper hand by entering the Winner Bracket in the double-elimination format. One of this year's most exciting innovations is the addition of a Loser Bracket to the Final Stage, giving eliminated players a second chance – and fans, even more surprises – as the competition builds toward its dramatic conclusion. From that point on, it's every player for themselves, regardless of team affiliation, as they fight to be crowned the 2025 winner of the virtual Parisian Grand Slam. The top two finishers will share the €5,000 prize pool and a place in the tournament's legacy.

