Romeo Is A Dead Man Confirmed For Launch This February

Romeo Is A Dead Man has been given a release date, as the developers are planning for something close to Valentine's Day 2026

Article Summary Romeo is a Dead Man launches on Steam February 11, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Play as Romeo Stargazer, revived and enlisted as a special agent in the FBI’s Space-Time Police.

Uncover the mystery of Romeo’s missing girlfriend Juliet while battling cosmic criminals.

Switch between swords and guns and unleash Bloody Summer to overcome epic space-time foes.

Indie game developer and publisher Grasshopper Manufacture has confirmed the official launch date for Romeo is a Dead Man, and it's as close to romantic as you can get. The team revealed that the game will launch on February 11, 2026, just three days before Valentine's Day. It may sound romantic considering the main character's name, but this is far from a romantic game, as you'll tear a red streak across the cosmos in this new action-adventure game. You can read mroe here and see the latest trailer as we now wait out the next two months for its arrival on Steam.

Romeo is a Dead Man

Take control of the protagonist, Romeo Stargazer, in this third-person single-player action adventure, split into various chapters. His story is both unpredictable and littered with intense battles, interspersed with side missions to suit the player's pace.

This game's story starts with space-time itself being shattered by a certain incident. Romeo, too, on the brink of life and death finds himself revived by a new kind of super technology. Thus he is recruited for the FBI's Space-Time Police as a special agent, and wanders the cosmos in search of criminals who've taken advantage of the situation at hand in an attempt to bring justice back to the universe. At the same time, he looks for clues concerning his missing girlfriend Juliet, and quickly comes to find both her disappearance and the destruction of space may be more linked than he thought. Donning the mask called Deadgear, what awaits Romeo at the edges of space-time?

Romeo switches between swords and guns to fight. Wipe out the waves of enemies that stand in your path to give birth to a new kind of bloody action, and take down the fearsome space-time criminals that await. Absorb the blood of your enemies to unleash Romeo's special attack: Bloody Summer, capable of turning any situation around. Romeo's various weapons can be strengthened and altered as the story moves forward as he takes on even stronger enemies.

